Lincoln Hy-Vee stores host their 10th Annual Beer, Wine and Food Experience

Lincoln Hy-Vee stores are hosting their 10th Annual Beer, Wine and Food Experience. It's happening on Friday, January 23, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m at The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel. In 2020, the money raised from ticket sales will be donated to charities like JDRF, as they lead the fight against type 1 diabetes.

The event is the perfect night out, filled with dozens of different wines, beers and treats you have a chance to try. Everything at the event can be traced back to all Lincoln Hy-Vee stores. So, if you'd like to buy an item you try during the event, you can walk into any Hy-Vee location in Lincoln and find it on the shelves.

This year's event is expected to be the biggest event yet. Hy-Vee is celebrating the 10th anniversary with a "Roaring Good Time" theme. Staff will be dressed in 1920's attire. Even though it's not mandatory, Hy-Vee highly encourages guests to dress up in theme.

Tickets are available for both general admission and the V.I.P. experience. Adults can purchase tickets by finding them on sale on Eventbrite or at any Lincoln Hy-Vee store at the customer service desk.