Lincoln IHOP locations celebrate National Pancake Day

If you're looking for lunch or dinner plans tonight, IHOP is hoping you'll think breakfast.

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by giving every customer a free short stack of pancakes today up until 7 p.m.

In return, they're collecting freewill donations for Children's Miracle Network.

Servers said the day has been busy, but it's a fun day for customers and employees alike.

"People are happy, you know, for free food," said server Daryl Nario. "People love free food and they like to support. And it feels good to help out."

All the money raised stays local. It will go to Children's Hospital in Omaha. Many of the services Children's provides are not reimbursed, and no child is turned away for an inability to pay.

Last year, Nebraskans raised $7,912 for Children's.

"It's really cool to know that we're not just affecting the nation, but helping local families," said server Dakota Vanderheyden. "It's definitely very heartwarming."

Across the U.S., since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity.

The fundraising goal nationwide this year is $4 million.

Locally, guests can further support Children's Hospital by purchasing a $5 Miracle Balloon icon, and in return get a $5 coupon good for a future visit at IHOP. Customers can also scan the QR code in the restaurant to try and win prizes, up to free pancakes for life.

There are two IHOP locations in Lincoln. One is on N. 27th St. and the other is near 66th and O Streets.