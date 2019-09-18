Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is helping with teen vaping

Experts say one out of five teens has used an e-cigarette or vaping product. It's an issue communities across the country are battling, but what are officials here in Lincoln doing to help decrease that number?

The use of e-cigarettes among teenagers has been shown to cause multiple health issues (Source: Kamri Sylve/KOLN).

In Lancaster County, the rate of teenagers using e-cigarettes is around 27%. That number has increased by 4% since 2015. Being that our city's rate is higher than the National level, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department is taking efforts to help fix this problem.

The use of e-cigarettes among teenagers has been shown to cause multiple health issues. Because of growing concerns, The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reached out and formed 20 community partnerships. They're currently working on prevention and education programs with LPS. They hope through these efforts, they can gain access to youth and their families.

Public health educator Rebekah Willoughby tells 10/11, "We will be presenting information about the risk of the use of e-cigarettes, how to speak to your children about the issue, and if necessary, how to help them quit using e-cigarettes if that's something that has affected them directly."

The Health Department has also joined forces with the Youth Task Force. They're working on increasing the number of before and after school programs that could potentially help with youth vaping. LPS and the Health Department are focusing on e-cigarette use for Health Education Week, which is October 21-25.

The CDC has confirmed 380 cases of lung illnesses caused by vaping. Nebraska health officials say they are investigating several cases of severe pulmonary disease associated with vaping. There have now been seven different deaths in six different states, all of which have been caused by complications with using e-cigarettes. There have been zero deaths here in Nebraska. Leaders in Lancaster County are taking prevenative measures to keep it this way. The Lincoln Lancaster Health Department is focusing on bringing awareness to the issue. They work to provide people with necessary information needed to address e-cigarette use in teens.

One of the ways they're doing so is by having the Nebraska Tobacco Quit Help Line. This is a free service offered to people 16 and up to help stop them from smoking and vaping.

"We have a very good leadership here locally, and they are very much on-board with the educating. And so for that, we have planned several events throughout the fall to do outreach and education with our community members," says public health educator Rebekah Willoughby.

The department works with Tobacco-Free Nebraska, which is a state program. Through them, they're able to give resources to the community from national and state levels.

On January 1, 2018, UNL banned the use of tobacco use and vaping on campus. This is just one example how the city is moving forward in trying to prevent potential health issues with vaping.

Along with LPS and Tobacco-Free Nebraska, the city's health department is reaching out to youth in the community. They also have partnerships with the Boys and Girls Club and the Asian and Cultural Community Center. Not only are they trying to get through to teenagers, but they're also trying to educate the staff who work with them. The Northeast YMCA is helping the department by targetting middle and high school students. They hope through community outreach, they can help lead teenagers to live a healthy life without vaping.

Public health educator Rebekah Willoughby says, "[These partnerships] give us the access to people who need us the most, and without their help, we would not be able to effectively go out and educate those that need the information. And we can do that in a way, working through partnerships that we cannot do by ourselves."

The department has held events with "El Centro de las Americas" in hopes of reaching out to members of the Hispanic and Latino communities.

