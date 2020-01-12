Lincoln, Lancaster County road conditions update

Lancaster County and the City of Lincoln have both released an update on road conditions across the city and the county, ahead of what could be a slippery Monday morning commute.

As of 9 p.m., the city says 20 crews continue to apply granular salt, pre-wet with brine, to arterial streets, school and bus routes. Crews will remain on patrol overnight to treat refrozen areas. Drivers should be alert for black ice and slick spots, especially on untreated areas.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman says the Lancaster County Engineering Department spent Sunday afternoon clearing and treating paved county roads.

Dingman says it is important to remember that the county only has one shift of workers. As temperatures continue to drop overnight, they expect that the roads will re-freeze. County forces will start treating paved roads at 5 a.m.

Both the city and the county ask that drivers please use caution while traveling on all area roads.