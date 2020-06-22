Lincoln Libraries back open for first time in 3 months

For the first time since March, Lincoln Libraries are open, but with several changes.

A library employee will greet you at the door, wearing a face mask and shield. There they will recommend everyone going to the library to sanitize their hands and wear a face mask. Lincoln libraries will have facemasks available at the door.

There's also an hour-long limit for people and people must stay six feet apart. Although there are several new guidelines for people, library employees are just happy to be back open.

"We're just thrilled to see our customers again," said Kim Shelley, Branch manager at Bethany and Anderson Libraries. "They are so happy to be able to come back in and despite having some of these protocols in place for people, customers have been receptive."

Other guidelines include each library being at 50 percent capacity. This follows Gov. Ricketts' new DHM's that limit indoor gatherings to at half their capacity. Although there's a lot of limits, Shelley said people can't be more excited to have them back open.

"We've heard a lot of people say 'this has been a long three months, we're glad you're back' and that's why we're here is for our customers," Shelley said, "We're as thrilled to see them as they are to be in here."

