Lincoln Life: A closer look at the LPS busing policy

Whether you're new to Lincoln, or lived here for years... you may be unsure of the Lincoln Public Schools busing policy. Can your student ride the bus? Well, not everyone qualifies. In this Lincoln Life, Taryn Vanderford takes a closer look at the LPS busing policy.

Grant Broeker has been riding the bus for about two years. This 7th grader lives off of N. 27th St. And he's bused five and a half miles to Dawes Middle School, even though there are two middle schools that are closer to his house.

Grant's dad, Andrew Broeker, says they were actually zoned for Dawes.

So Grant is one of just about 900 kids who are eligible to ride the bus in Lincoln Public Schools based on the district's four mile rule.

Liz Standish is the LPS Associate Superintendent for Business Affairs. She says the district follows state law and aligns to state practice of transporting students that are greater than four miles from their assigned attendance area schools. They look at neighborhoods and evaluate the transportation needs. They also try to make accommodations each year for those living just inside four miles.

Standish says that right now they bus anywhere from 3600 to 3900 students. About three quarters of that, a substantial portion of that, are serving students with special needs, students in the English Language Learner Program, and then students in the Early Childhood Program.

Last year, the enrollment at LPS was around 42,000 students with nine percent of students bused.

While four miles is the state requirement, many of the school districts we found in Nebraska bus from shorter distances.

We checked Omaha, and Omaha Public Schools transports about 34 percent of their 53,000 students. Students can be bused if they live one mile away from their elementary school or 1.5 miles from the middle school.

And regionally, the Aurora, Colorado School District has a similar student population to LPS with 42,000 students. There you can ride the bus if you live more than 1.25 miles away for elementary students and 2 miles away for middle school students.

Some may wonder why more students aren't transported in Lincoln. Well, there are several reasons for that. The two big ones are manpower and money.

Standish says, "If we took a dramatic shift, I think both the fiscal and the human resources would have to be talked about."

Currently LPS has 135 bus drivers, but Standish says they need about 150. And Standish says they are contracting with an outside firm to bring in additional bus drivers, but that does cost.

About 20 years ago, Standish says Lincoln did provide transportation at shorter mileage distances. But as the city grew, so did attendance and the transportation budget.

"When the transportation budget is increasing, that means we are looking at things like class size, other competing things in the budget, and having to make touch choices,"Standish says.

Because Grant lives outside that radius, his parents are glad to have the service.

For those parents juggling life each day to get kids to and from school, LPS says the city is helping out. You can pay to ride. Star Tran provides transportation to a number of LPS schools. We have a link listed in this story.