Lincoln Life: Singing Officer Serves Community

Hearing the National Anthem performed at the beginning of sporting events or outdoor concerts is expected. But what you might not expect is a police officer singing it. In this Lincoln Life, we find out about one Lincoln officer who is reaching out to the community through music.

Officer Erin Spilker recently sang the "Star Spangled Banner" to open the Cornhusker State Games pickleball event.

She's often called upon to share her vocal skills.

Spilker says she's been singing since high school, and actually went to sing at Wesleyan on a music scholarship.

But in college, Spilker switched majors, and became a police officer. She says law enforcement is a good fit for her, but she still wants to sing.

Now, she shares her talents with the community, and it's a good opportunity to show that police are human, too.

"I think anytime we can do something positive whether it be sharing a lemonade with a kid at a lemonade stand or just having positive contact, it might make an officer a little more approachable to them," Spilker says.

Erin says she still gets butterflies right before a performance, but she says it's good to feel that. She encourages others to try music, because you can enjoy it for life.