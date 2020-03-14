Lincoln Lutheran closes from March 16 to March 27 due to health concerns

Lincoln Lutheran announced on Saturday that they will remain closed from March 16 to March 27 due to health concerns.

Below is a message sent by Lincoln Lutheran officials to students and staff:

Dear Parents, Students, and School Personnel,

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented situation in our community and nation. Yesterday, our Lutheran Schools of Lincoln administrators spent time together assessing how to best continue the service you have come to expect from your schools. As part of that communication we emphasized this is a fluid situation and changes may be necessary.

Yesterday afternoon, we received additional information that impacts our greater Lutheran Schools of Lincoln community. Based on this new information, we believe it is in the best interest of our children, families, and staff to close our schools for the next two weeks from March 16-27th.

As we continue to collect information and move forward together, we encourage you to be transparent with your child’s school if you are monitoring any health situations in your home. Please watch for additional information!