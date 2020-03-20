Lincoln Lutheran students learn through online classrooms

300 students at Lincoln Lutheran were back in session via online classrooms on Friday. They missed three days this week while teachers and administrations were getting things organized. But now, thanks to online tools and hardworking teachers, they're back on track.

Walking down the halls of Lincoln Lutheran would seem eerie to some. A person could hear students talking with their teacher. One could even hear teachers telling students to behave, but the classrooms were completely empty.

It's a glimpse at what the future of education is going to look like for the coming months. Lincoln Lutheran is using "Zoom," an online video service that allows students to get face to face time.

Teachers send out a link to their students and they all get on the same video chat. Teachers can lecture, put students into "virtual" groups and even connect their devices to the screen so students can see math problems. Principal Matt Heibel said they're making up a lot of ground now.

"We're learning that what Zoom can do is very, very extensive and I think we're getting the idea that we're barely scratching the surface of what it can do for us."

These students aren't just using Zoom for class, they're also using it to connect for after school meetings for the National Honor Society or for things like chapel, which they said they had over half their students attend.

Lincoln Lutheran said they have been working on this contingency plan for several weeks, and while they're still working out the kinks, they said they're doing great.

Heibel said this will defiantly change the way he thinks about snow days.