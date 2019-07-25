Lincoln Lyft driver says he was attacked by a group while working

Jeremy Williams spends his days as an elementary teacher for Lincoln Public Schools but in his free time and especially during summer vacation he drives for Uber and Lyft.

He says that last Friday night things took a turn on an otherwise normal night.

A dent in the back of William’s SUV is now a reminder of Friday night.

"They were supposed to be my second pickup for the night, at that point I’m just waiting in the circle," said Williams.

He was waiting off of Garland Street in northeast Lincoln. That’s when Williams says a white pick-up truck pulled first behind his car, then up next to him.

“He’s like ‘What are you doing here?’ and I was like "I’m Lyft I’m waiting on a Mike’ and he goes ‘Well you don't look like you belong here," said Williams.

Williams says that man started to hit his car and that he moved his car to the other side of the street in order to get away but it didn’t stop there.

“That’s when they all got out of their cars and starting hitting the car and kicking the car,” said Williams. “I know at one point they were trying to open my car door."

Williams left and called 911. He says the comments he heard about not belonging made him feel the attack might have been racially charged.

Right now, LPD is not classifying this as a hate crime. Investigators say they can’t charge based off just Williams’ statement. If a recording of some sort surfaces that could change.

As for Williams he says the outpouring of support from the Lincoln community and beyond makes him feel blessed.

"I moved down here two years ago to teach I knew that it was an amazing school district,” said Williams. “I’m finding out now it’s an amazingly close community and we’re not going to stand for hate here."

LPD says that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Officers believe they know who did it and tickets could still be issued.

