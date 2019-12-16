Lincoln man sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth and heroin

A Lincoln man was sentenced 18 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that on Dec. 13, 2019, 39-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Burkhart of Lincoln, Nebraska, was sentenced to 18 years in prison by Chief United States District Court Judge John M. Gerrard for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and a mixture or substance containing heroin. There is no parole in the federal system. Burkhart will serve five years on supervised release after the prison term.

Information obtained by law enforcement indicated that Burkhart was responsible for the distribution of at least 1.5 kilograms (approximately three pounds) of methamphetamine and at least 10 grams of heroin in the Lincoln area between January 30, 2019, and April 2, 2019. Between Jan. 30, 2019, and March 25, 2019, an undercover officer made 12 purchases of methamphetamine and/or heroin from Burkhart’s co-defendant, Anna Chernyy. During those purchases, Chernyy told the officer that her source got the drugs in Colorado. Chernyy’s statements led to the identification of Burkhart as her source. On April 2, 2019, Burkhart was stopped in Grand Island on his way back to Lincoln from a trip to Colorado. Methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun were found in his car. Search warrants were then executed at Burkhart’s and Chernyy’s residences in Lincoln. During those searches, officers found a total of more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and 11.5 grams of heroin.

In October of 2019, Chernyy pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. She is scheduled for sentencing in January of 2020.

This case was investigated by the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, consisting of the Lincoln Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.