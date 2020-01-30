Lincoln Manufacturing Council aims to combat open jobs with classes

Right now, there are 965,000 people working in Nebraska between the ages of 25 to 64 according to a report from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. A large number of those workers are retiring, leaving hundreds of jobs open. But manufacturers in Lincoln have a plan to fill their factories again.

Adam Schauer, a new employee at Agility, works with a colleague.

Their plan? The Lincoln Manufacturing Council's night class. It's a 6-week program that meets once a week that gives students a basic understanding of manufacturing. It started in November of 2019 with over a hundred applicants and only 15 spots in class. Now, there are two of these classes running concurrently.

"If they can walk in on the first day, kind of having this foundation, they can be successful, even with no previous experience," said Bryan Seck, the Director of Workforce Development for the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development.

With retirees leaving hundreds of job opportunities in their wake, the class aims to funnel people seeking full-time careers into the hiring pipeline. 19-year-old Adam Schauer is from the first graduating class.

"I don't think I would have applied if I didn't take LMC," said Schauer. "I'm very grateful I was able to take LMC and have this opportunity."

Adam is a 2019 LPS graduate and attended LMC in November. Currently, he works full-time for Agility Fuel Solutions, and is already being considered for a promotion. Said Schauer:

"I think I will stick with manufacturing for quite some time."

For many in Lincoln this class is their key to move from part-time jobs to full-time careers. For manufacturers it's a way to fill up the spots of those retiring.

"Opportunity is there if you want it. It takes a willingness to learn it," said Bob Keller. He volunteer teaches at both classes, twice a week. "There's a big disparity when it comes to manpower for manufacturing. Agility is not the only company, every company is experiencing this right now. We're just trying to bring that gap closer together."

Aside from a basic understanding of manufacturing, the class also offers a free meal at every class, childcare, $250 stipend to offset missing work, job shadow opportunities, job fair opportunities and a connection to 15 manufacturing companies in Lincoln.