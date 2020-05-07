Lincoln Mayor announces loosening of restrictions starting May 11

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday Lancaster County will follow other parts of the State of Nebraska in loosening restrictions on restaurants, beauty salons, and other businesses beginning Monday, May 11th.

In her daily press briefing on Thursday, Baird outlined a new Directed Health Measure which goes into effect on Monday and will mirror what Governor Pete Ricketts put in place in other counties on May 4.

Included is loosened restrictions on restaurants, allowing for indoor dining that does not exceed 50 percent capacity.

This also allows the reopening of beauty salons, tattoo facilities, and other businesses that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses must closely follow safety restrictions outlined by the State of Nebraska.

Childcare facilities will also be allowed to increase capacity from 10 to 15 children.

The ten-person gathering limit will remain in effect, Baird said.

Baird made it clear during her press conference she asked the state to extend current restrictions past May 11, but “rather than create confusion or engage in a legal battle,” she decided to take a uniform stance with the Governor.

The Mayor expressed concern that Lincoln's cases and positivity rate have not been decreasing. As of Thursday afternoon, Lancaster County has 509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. The second death was reported on Thursday.

Baird said that over the last seven days, 272 new cases have been reported.

Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said that the positivity rate in Lancaster County currently sits at 9 percent. The positivity rate for the State of Nebraska and the United States sits at 18 percent.

Lopez also said 183 of Lancaster County's current COVID-19 case total is tied to the Smithfield Plant in Crete.

She added Lincoln hospitals are currently treating 38 patients, 12 of which are from Lancaster County and 26 are from surrounding areas.

Six are on ventilators, Lopez said.

For a breakdown of the latest numbers, click here to access the City of Lincoln COVID-19 Dashboard.

For a county-by-county breakdown, see below.