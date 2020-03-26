Lincoln Mayor provides clarification of Directed Health Measures

On Thursday, the city issued three key reminders for the public as officials respond to the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

The Directed Health Measures issued yesterday by Interim Health Director Pat Lopez of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) apply to both the City and the County.

The measures state that these gatherings are prohibited:

More than 10 people in single spaces

Fewer than 10 people in single spaces where a minimum of six feet between all individuals cannot be maintained

The staff of a business is excluded from the 10-person limit, which only applies to customers, patrons, and other invitees.

Food and beverage sales at any dine-in establishments including restaurants, bars, taverns, and private clubs are restricted to drive-thru, carry out, and delivery only.

The measures and a list of what is and is not allowed are available here.

“It is extremely important that County residents take these measures seriously,” said County Board Chair Sean Flowerday. “We know these are difficult steps, but we need to heed the advice of our health professionals to stay healthy and to protect others.”

Call Health Department for DHM questions:

For questions on the Directed Health Measures, call LLCHD at 402-441-6280.

Report suspected violations of the DHM to UPLNK, either through the phone app or online here. The initial response to any complaint will be handled by LLCHD.

Do not call 911 or the non-emergency numbers of the Police Department or Sheriff's office for DHM questions or suspected violations.