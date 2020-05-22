Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association announces Memorial Day events

Greg Osborn and Brendan Moore, co-chairs of the Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association, have announced the following scheduled for Memorial Monday in lieu of the traditional programs:

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have forced cancellation of a half-century Memorial Day tradition in Lincoln, but local veterans will continue to be honored.

"Take some time to recognize, reflect, to educate our young adults about the reason for memorial day."

The Lincoln Memorial Day Observance Association, complying with guidelines that limit gatherings to 10 or less and require social distancing, has substituted ceremonies that may be viewed on cable TV and available on demand. They will take the place of three events which, held annually since at least the early 1970s, were presented at Wyuka Historic Cemetery (9 a.m.), Lincoln Memorial Cemetery (11 a.m.), and Veterans Memorial Garden (7 p.m.).

In place of the events there will be a large, Lincoln Memorial Cemetery and Wyuka Historic Cemetery will be decorated full with our country’s flags throughout. In addition, a 48-inch wreath and service flags placed at each cemetery where the traditional programs have been held in the past.

At Veterans Memorial Garden, officials will prerecord the “reading of the names.” This will be broadcast Monday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 7 p.m. on LNKTV, the City of Lincoln’s government access channel. It may be viewed on ALLO channel 2; Spectrum channel 1300; and Kinetic channel 1005.

“This reading will be the names of the roughly 500 veterans in Lancaster County who have passed away since Memorial Day 2019,” said Osborn.

The program may also be viewed on demand after Memorial Day at Lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: LNKTV) and //YouTube.com/LNKTVcity. It will also be shared on the Veterans Memorial Garden Facebook page.

Statewide broadcast event

In lieu of community celebrations throughout Nebraska, there will also be a statewide broadcast from the Rotunda at the State Capitol that will include lighting a tall, single candle at 8 a.m. and extinguishing it at 8 p.m. The service flags, our nation’s flag and state flag will be displayed in a half-circle around the candle. There will be two sentinels on guard; they will be changed every half hour with veterans and current military members from throughout the state, with an explanation of the event. This is a live streaming during the 8 AM to 8 PM on the states website at this page: https://veterans.nebraska.gov/memorialday. NET will also be streaming it. People can find it on their website and on the NET app.