PAW Patrol Live! dates changed at PBA

PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” performances scheduled for May 2 & 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena have been rescheduled.

According to VStar Entertainment Group, the shows have been moved to August 22 & 23, 2020.

Tickets for the original dates will still be honored and valid for the new August 2020 dates.

Rescheduled showtimes will correspond to the original showtimes and can be found below:

NEW RESCHEDULED PAW Patrol Live! SHOWTIMES

• August 22nd @ 10:00am (originally Saturday, May 2nd @ 10:00am)

• August 22nd @ 2:00pm (originally Saturday, May 2nd @ 2:00pm)

• August 22nd @ 6:00pm (originally Saturday, May 2nd @ 6:00pm)

• August 23rd @ 10:00am (originally Sunday, May 3rd @ 10:00am)

• August 23rd @ 2:00pm (originally Sunday, May 3rd @ 2:00pm)