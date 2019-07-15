Lincoln woman says her cat was shot with an air rifle, now walking with limp

Lincoln Police are investigating an incident where a cat was injured after possibly being shot with an air rifle.

According to police, a 36-year-old woman living near 14th and Old Cheney told them she let her cat out on Wednesday evening and he didn't return home. She later found him on Friday limping around a shed near her home on Starview Lane.

LPD said the cat was taken to the vet where fragments were found in his leg. The veteran told the owner he believed her cat "Bo" had been shot with an air rifle.

Police are investigating the incident.