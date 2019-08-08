Lincoln Police Department says it is in need of more bilingual police officers

Over the past five years, Lincoln has grown by an average of 3,600 people per year, and the city is becoming more diverse. However, the number of bilingual officers has roughly stayed the same.

In a department of more than 300 police officers, there are only nine bilingual officers.

While there is translation technology available, LPD says it would always rather have its own officers do the translating.

Right now, one officer speaks Farsi, one speaks Vietnamese and seven speak Spanish.

Officer Sarah Khalil says the more diverse the city becomes the more she needs to translate for other officers.

"Farsi, maybe once a month," Khalil said. "But Yazidi Kurdish, probably two, three times a month at least."

LPD says it recognizes the need, and is actively trying to hire more bilingual officers.

"We definitely have a large Arabic population, large Vietnamese population," said Office Specialist Dawn Moore. "We obviously don't have as many interpreters as we need. But it's getting harder and harder to hire bilingual officers."

To offset that need, officers can use telephone translators, like Language Line and Language Link, to have someone translate in real time. But, when it comes to the law, LPD says it doesn't want to take any chances that something might get lost in translation.

"If you're a victim of a crime, it's important that the translation is correct and detailed and we find that our officers doing the translation is much better," Moore said.

Khalil says sometimes seeing someone who speaks your language in uniform can make all the difference. She says there are several times she's been able to de-escalate a situation in a way other officers can't.

"A lot of minorities here, they don't know the law and they don't know what to do or when to call the cops," Khalil said. "So when I explain to them what's going on and why we're there, what's going to happen, the relief on their face is always beautiful."

LPD is also working to get pocket translators in the hands of officers in the near future.

If you are bilingual and think you could be a police officer, LPD asks that you please apply online. You can sign up to get alerts when a new application cycle begins.