LPD: Woman claims dog was stolen outside Casey's General Store

Lincoln Police are investigating a report of a dog stolen outside of a Casey's General Store on Thursday.

Police said a woman contacted them and reported she saw her dog taken by three people in a car outside of a Casey's General Store around 6 p.m.

According to LPD, the woman let her dog out of her home to go to the bathroom near the intersection of 70th and Havelock.

Police said the dog was not on a leash.

The woman reported she saw two women get out of a blue car at the Casey's General Store nearby and try to take her dog. She said she yelled at them, that's when a man in the vehicle got out and put the dog in the car and drove away.

LPD said video surveillance at the gas station was not able to capture the incident.