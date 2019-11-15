Lincoln Police Officer suspended without pay

A Lincoln Police Officer was suspended without pay Friday, according to Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Chief Bliemeister said Officer Nicolas Russell was suspended because of his involvement in a violent incident that occurred this weekend, which resulted in him being served with a protection order. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is conducting a criminal investigation and Lincoln Police are doing an internal investigation.

Russell is participating in a diversion program for an unrelated incident in which he received a citation for Disturbing the Peace. On August 17, the Lincoln Police Department investigated an altercation at a local bar where Russell was off duty. An internal investigation was conducted and Russell received an administrative penalty.

"We take all allegations of misconduct seriously," Chief Bliemeister said. "We will respect the criminal justice process by fully cooperating with the criminal investigation. Our internal focus will remain on the discovery of any additional violations of Lincoln Police Department General Orders."

Russell joined the Lincoln Police Department June 14, 2018.