Lincoln Police officer taken to the hospital after assault

Lincoln Police said an officer was treated at the hospital on Wednesday after he was bitten by a suspect.

Officers were initially called to the area of 8th and Peach Streets on Wednesday afternoon on a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said Guillermo Castillo Jr., 26, yelled at officers and refused to be put in handcuffs.

When Castillo was put in the back of the cruiser, police said he bit an officer’s hand.

Castillo was arrested for assault on an officer, domestic assault, resisting arrest, and failure to comply.