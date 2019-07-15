Break-in at Subway restaurant near Lincoln Airport

Lincoln Police are investigating a break-in at a Subway restaurant in northwest Lincoln that caused around $200 in damage.

It happened on July 15 around 6 a.m. near NW 12th St. and W Cornhusker Hwy, according to Lincoln Police.

Police said the store manager received an alert at home that the security alarm had gone off. She was able to pull up the store's security video and see a man inside the store, that's when she called police.

When officers arrived, they found the glass next to the front door shattered.

LPD is investigating the incident.

