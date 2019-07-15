LPD: Teens steal medical device from man who recently had heart surgery

Three teens are facing charges for stealing more than 22,000 in items from cars including a man's medical device.

Lincoln Police said a woman woke up to a loud explosion, went outside and found her car on fire early Sunday morning. It happened near 63rd and Morrill Avenue, right next to Havelock Park.

Police said the woman put the fire out, and discovered fireworks were lit in her car to start the fire.

Shortly after, police said teenagers were found looking into people's cars in the area. Police said they found a 17-year old and 15-year-old sitting in a Toyota Camry that didn't belong to them. As the officer spoke with the teens, the 15-year-old ran but was apprehended a short distance away.

Police said they found the teenagers with fireworks similar to those used to light the first victim’s car on fire. They were also in possession of over $22,000 in items stolen from vehicles including a high dollar medical device. According to police, the device belonged to a 58-year-old man who recently had heart surgery.

The teenagers were referred to the County Attorney for felony theft.