Lincoln Police: Woman robbed and injured in Facebook marketplace exchange

Lincoln Police said a woman was robbed and injured in a Facebook marketplace exchange gone wrong.

Police said a 23-year-old posted her iPhone for sale on Facebook Marketplace. She and the buyer agreed to meet last-minute at the old Shopko parking lot at 66th and O Streets.

The victim told police she was met by four teens. They said they wanted to sign into the phone so she handed it over but they started driving away. She reached into the car, got stuck on a seatbelt and was dragged by the car. The woman went to the hospital and called the police.

Police are reminding people to use the LPD Swap Spot, located at 27th and Holdrege Streets, to make exchanges with unknown parties.