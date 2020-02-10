Lincoln Police alert citizens about officer impersonation scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are alerting citizens about an officer impersonation scam.
According to officials, scammers calling Lincoln citizens are saying that they are LPD officers. These scammers say that to clear an arrest warrant, the citizen needs to pay (money order, etc).
LPD does not solicit money from citizens in this matter. Individuals who receive this call should contact 402-441-6000 to make a report.
