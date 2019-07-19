Lincoln Police and Fire compete to help Nebraska Community Blood Bank

The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue have teamed up with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank for their annual Battle of the Badges competition.

Starting Friday, July 19 and running through August 28, police officers and firefighters will urge people to donate blood to the blood bank.

When a person donates, they'll select a department through which to give. The department receiving the most donations will win the competition, along with the traveling Battle of the Badges trophy and bragging rights.

The losing department will spend time cleaning up a city picnic shelter with Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

Anyone who donates will receive a coupon for a free Runza burger and a pint of Empyrean soda.

The winning department will be announced in September.

Donation locations:

July 19: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. at Tower Square

August 2: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antelope Park

August 13: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Police Department

August 22: 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sam's Club on Andermatt Drive

August 28: 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at LFR Station One at 1801 Q Street.