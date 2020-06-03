LIVE: Lincoln Police and community leaders sign agreement to "Hold Cops Accountable"

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister, police officers and community leaders met at the site of the George Floyd memorial Wednesday afternoon to sign an agreement to "Hold Cops Accountable."

A George Floyd memorial outside of The Malone Community Center in Lincoln.

The public is invited to a peaceful rally outside of the The Malone Community Center near Vine Street and Antelope Parkway at 4:30 p.m. when more details on the agreement will be made.

