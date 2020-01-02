Lincoln Police arrest suspect in Bellevue homicide that led to short pursuit in Omaha

A suspect in the recent death of a 19-year-old Omaha man was arrested Thursday in Lincoln, according to a release from the Bellevue Police Department.

Alfredo V. Dominguez III, 22, was arrested without incident by Lincoln Police officers near 66th and Vine streets in Lincoln, the report states. He was turned over to BPD and transported to Sarpy County Jail, where he was booked on charges of first-degree murder, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession/receiving stolen firearm.

Randy Noe Garcia-Ramos was found dead Saturday on a sidewalk in North Bellevue, the report states. He had been shot several times.

During the investigation, his vehicle was found to have been stolen, and on Monday afternoon, Omaha Police spotted it an initiated a traffic stop, the report states. When the driver did not pull over, a short pursuit resulted in the vehicle stopping near Highway 75 and Q Street, and the arrest of the two teen occupants later charged as accessories in the death.