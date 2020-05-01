Lincoln Police cracks down on recent car break-ins

During the month of April, Lincoln Police say there have been almost 400 reports of car break-ins, and nearly a third of those began on Sunday, April 26, 2020. 10/11 Now got an exclusive look at how LPD investigates these cases.

LPD tells 10/11 car break-ins are up 100 percent since this time during 2019. What's alarming officers is the ways these thieves are getting into cars.

Officers say there are "hot spots" around the city. These include places where cars are left parked on the street and apartment complexes, especially those along bike trails.

As a way to stop these "smash and grabs," officers are ramping up overnight patrol in these areas, but LPD says these break-ins keep happening because catching these suspects isn't easy.

"Some of the videos show just two teenagers walking along doing it. Another one is a group of adults doing it. So, it's not like we can just go and target one group of thieves. [There are] so many different sets of people that even if we arrest one group, it's still going to continue because there's so many different groups to arrest," Sgt. Angela Sands with LPD tells 10/11.

LPD's Southeast Team continues handing out hundreds of flyers in these hot spot areas, warning residents on how they can protect themselves.

With more than a thousand car break-ins occurring in just a matter of months in 2020, LPD wants you to know that they understand it's a frustrating problem, and they're working hard to stop it from happening.

LPD tells 10/11 car break-ins are nothing new to the Capitol City, but the issue right now is that people are having their cars broken into over and over again.

On top of that, they're happening all over Lincoln, not just in one specific area.

If you've seen LPD officers driving around at night with their bright, overhead lights on, they say don't be alarmed. That's just one way they're trying to catch thieves breaking into cars.

In fact, LPD is trying many other measures, including going undercover.

The main thing LPD wants everyone to know is that this problem is hard to control, but they're not giving up.

"You're coming out and feeling violated that someone stole your belongings, and we're frustrated. We're trying to prevent it from happening. While you're sleeping, we are out here, and I promise you, we are going to try hard to stop it and prevent it. We're trying to catch those responsible," says Sgt. Sands.

Officers tell 10/11 something that's really helping them is people who continue sharing doorbell video of these break-ins using the app called "Neighbors." Crime Stopper tips and emails are a valuable resource for investigators as well.

If you happen to see a break-in or anything suspicious, Lincoln Police ask that you give them a call. They day the sooner they hear about a crime, the quicker they can get thieves off the street.