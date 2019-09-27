Lincoln Police 911 system restored

Updated: Fri 2:01 PM, Sep 27, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police said it was unable to field emergency or non-emergency calls for a short period Friday afternoon, but the system is now restored.

If you have an emergency, call 911. The non emergency line is 402-441-6000.

LPD provided alternative phone numbers to use during the brief outage.

 