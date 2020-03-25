Lincoln Police identify body found at Wilderness Park

Lincoln Police have identified a woman whose body was found in Wilderness Park by a couple walking their dog on Sunday.

Police said 36-year-old Justine Miller from Iowa was reported missing to Lincoln Police on November 19. Her body was found near Pioneers Boulevard and S. 8th Street on Sunday morning.

Police said Miller was last seen in the area of 16th and South streets on November 19 around 9 p.m.

On Sunday, police said Miller's body may have been in the location for days or weeks and showed signs of decomposition.

Late Monday night, the "Help find Justine Miller" Facebook page posted the following message:

"It is with a heavy heart to inform you Justine was found on Sunday, March 22nd at the Wilderness Park in Lincoln, NE. The preliminary autopsy indicated that the cause of death was from hypothermia.

We sincerely thank everyone for their love, support and prayers through this difficult time in our lives. We are heart broken and will forever miss our sweet, kind, Justine. Please continue to pray for comfort for the family. W"e love you all.