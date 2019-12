A Christmas Grinch is spoiling holiday fun for people in Southeast Lincoln.

Police are investigating three cases. Homeowners told police someone cut the cord to their Christmas lights and stole their projectors this week.

Two of the cases are near 37th and Wildbriar Lane, which is just north of Old Cheney Road. The other case is south of 30th and Pine Lake Road.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.