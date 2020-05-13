Lincoln Police investigating armed robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in north Lincoln.

Officers responded to a home just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near 22nd and Sheldon Streets.

A 21-year-old man told police he was with friends when a car approached them Tuesday night. Police said the group exchanged words before the car drove off.

Police said the car later showed up at the victim's home where a man with a gun demanded he empty his pockets.

According to LPD, the victim's phone was also smashed and stolen.

No one was injured, nor were any shots fired.

No suspects have been arrested.