Lincoln Police are investigating an early morning robbery that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the area of 31st & Merrill. Thursday morning.

LPD is still investigating what happened, but Capt. Ben Kopsa tells 10/11 that one man was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital following the robbery.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.