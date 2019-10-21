Lincoln Police investigating early-morning shooting

Lincoln Police said a house in central Lincoln was hit with gunshots early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 25th Street, between Holdrege and Dudley Streets, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to LPD, a house in that block was hit at least twice. Officers also found 6 spent shell casings in the street.

No injuries were reported but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.