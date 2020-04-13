Lincoln Police investigating recent car break-ins in the Capital City

Lincoln Police are investigating yet another string of car break-ins in the Capital City. While they're looking for the suspects who are responsible, they say there are things the people of Lincoln can do to prevent this crime of opportunity.

From Thursday, April 9, 2020 to Sunday, April 12, 2020, Lincoln Police responded to 49 car break-ins around the city of Lincoln. A bulk of them, happening in neighborhoods in northwest and northeast areas.

Of those 49 car break-ins that weekend, police say 27 were from cars left unlocked by their owners. In some cases, suspects also broke car windows to get to valuables.

Police tell 10/11 these car break-ins are happening in different areas within the city of Lincoln, and the majority of these larcenies occur when vehicles are left parked on the street. Another hot spot for the recent car break-ins are apartment complexes.

Lincoln Police consider vehicle larcenies as crimes of opportunity and say most of them can be prevented.

As a reminder, Lincoln Police say to remove all valuables from your car and double-check that your vehicle is locked. In addition to that, police say parking in well lit areas can also help prevent these break-ins from happening.

If you have any information that could help officers solve these recent break-ins, you're asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.