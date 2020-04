Lincoln Police are investigating a report of gunshots fired outside of a southeast Lincoln apartment complex overnight.

Officers were called to the Quail Valley Apartments near 56th and Highway 2 around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

On scene, LPD said officers located four shell casings outside one of the buildings.

Police said there was no immediate damage.

No suspects have been identified.

Lincoln Police said its reviewing surveillance video to assist with the investigation.