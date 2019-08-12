Lincoln Police investigating several larcenies from vehicles

On August 11, Lincoln Police investigated several larcenies from vehicles stretching from the area of S 48th and A Street to S 21st and B Street.

At 7:20 a.m., a 34-year-old woman reported she saw two men exit a blue Saturn car near 21st and B street. The men started rummaging through nearby vehicles while a third man remained in the driver's seat.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., a 55-year-old woman reported she looked out her home window near 48th and C Street and saw a man trying to enter a parked vehicle. The woman knocked on her window and scared the man off.

Three men were located in the area that matched the description from both larcenies. One of the men was found concealing a handgun near a trashcan. The investigation is ongoing.

Twenty-six-year-old Sibit Koang was arrested for felony theft (subsequent offense due to prior convictions). Twenty-one-year-old Chauncy Bentley was cited for theft and accessory to a felony. A 15-year-old boy was referred to the County Attorney for providing false information, possession of stolen property, and accessory to a felony.