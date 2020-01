Lincoln Police said one person is recovering and another person is in custody after a stabbing Sunday night at the People's City Mission in Lincoln.

According to police, around 6:00 p.m. Sunday, the 41-year-old victim and 57-year-old Dwayne Armstrong got into a fight. Police said Armstrong stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

The victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Armstrong was arrested for second degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.