Lincoln Police investigating stabbing, attempted robbery in Havelock

Lincoln Police are investigating a reported stabbing and attempted robbery in the Havelock area.

Police said the attempted robbery occurred Monday night but was not reported to officers until the victim showed up at the hospital on Tuesday.

The victim reported he was walking near 60th and Havelock between 9:55 and 10:30 p.m. when he was hit in the back of the head.

According to the victim, he turned around to fight back and was stabbed in the shoulder with a pocketknife.

Police said nothing was taken from the victim before the suspect left the area.

The victim's injury was considered minor. The attempted robbery was reported to police when the victim went to receive treatment at a Lincoln hospital on Tuesday.