Lincoln Police investigating yet another smoke shop burglary

Lincoln Police are searching for five suspects who broke into a smoke shop near Cotner Boulevard and R Street early Monday morning.

Police said the burglary occurred at "The Joint," at 333 N. Cotner, around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said the men broke through the front glass door and stole from the store. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video.

Police working to determine if this case is related to a burglary on Thursday, February 6 at D & K Smoke Shop near 48th Street and Huntington Avenue.