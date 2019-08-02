Lincoln Police declare Endangered Missing Advisory for missing child

Lincoln Police have sent out an Endangered Missing Advisory for a missing child who might be the victim of child enticement.

Officers responded to a home in the 2500 block of S 74th Street on the report of a runaway at approximately 5:15 p.m. The parents reported 14-year-old Camille Iacono was last seen around 5 p.m. getting into a red SUV. She was wearing a black dress.

Camille had previously been corresponding with individuals who were out of state and she may be the victim of a child enticement scenario. It is believed that she may been corresponding with an adult man in Texas.

LPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Camille. We believe she could be traveling with an adult in the red SUV and ask anyone with information to call 911.