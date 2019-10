Lincoln Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said 14-year-old Strawberry J. Biggerstaff left her home near 56th & Old Cheney at 4 a.m. Wednesday and possibly got into a light colored blazer-type vehicle. According to police, there are concerns for her safety due to medical issues.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or 911.