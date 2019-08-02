Lincoln Police need help locating fourth suspect connected to homicide

Lincoln Police need the public’s help locating a fourth suspect connected to a homicide in Lincoln on July 24.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Charles E. Gresham III. He is believed to be in the Lincoln or Omaha Area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

On Friday, LPD said a third person, Slyvester LeBlanc, was arrested in connection to the shooting of Audrea Craig near 26th and South streets.

Rubin Thomas, 28, and Jesse Foster, 21, were arrested on Wednesday.

All three suspects face charges of first-degree murder.

According to Lincoln Police, Craig’s murder and the shooting and killing of Martae Green, who was dropped off at Bryan West hospital shortly after Craig was shot, are connected.

Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said video surveillance showed Green was one of the multiple men who forced their way into the home near 26th and South streets.

Police said Craig was armed and shot Green.

Multiple firearms were recovered from the scene, including one outside the home, police said.

In documents obtained by 10/11, investigators say Craig was selling marijuana and kept the profits in her bedroom closet.

Investigators asked that Craig's five children, who were all in the home at the time of the shooting, be placed in protective custody.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correction records, Foster was on parole.

Both Foster and Thomas had criminal records.