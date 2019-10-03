Lincoln Police officer assaulted; suspect in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 27-year-old man is in the Lancaster County Jail following an assault on a Lincoln Police officer.
The officer sustained minor injuries.
Lincoln Police said officers responded to the Northbrook Apartments, east of 27th and Fletcher, on a disturbance call around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Police tried to escort suspect Micah Reddish outside, but immediately he started resisting.
He then assaulted one officer, biting on the officer's arm.
LPD said officers deployed a taser and took Reddish into custody. He was treated at the hospital and then booked into the jail on multiple charges.