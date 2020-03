Lincoln Police responded to a robbery near the 4700 block of Old Cheney Saturday night.

According to LPD, two men dropped a friend off at their house at around 11 p.m. While in the area, two younger black males approached the two victims and brandished a gun.

The two suspects then stole $2 in cash and an iPhone. The iPhone was later recovered.

There were no injuries due to the incident. No suspects have been caught. This incident is still under investigation.