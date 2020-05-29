Lincoln Police respond to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Lincoln Police released a statement Friday following the death of a Minneapolis man while in police custody Monday.

George Floyd (Courtesy: Offices of Ben Crump Law)

The four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday, hours after a bystander’s video showed an officer kneeling on the handcuffed man’s neck, even after he pleaded that he could not breathe and stopped moving.

Outrage over the death has sparked protests around the county, calling for those involved in Floyd's death to be arrested.

Below is the response from Lincoln Police.

The Lincoln Police Department wishes to extend its deepest condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd. This incident has fractured not only the relationship between Minneapolis residents and their police department, but potentially every police-community relationship in the country.

Chief Bliemeister has reviewed the available video of the Minneapolis police officers involved in this incident. Notably, the tactics witnessed in the video are in direct contrast to our use of control training and policies.

But more importantly, the actions of those officers violate our oath to protect, serve, and uphold the dignity of all residents. Our policies demand that our officers intervene when they witness another employee violating our procedures and values, including violations of our use of control tactics.

Police misconduct—especially that which results in injury or death—is the greatest threat to the public’s trust in the police. The policing profession cannot exist without community partnerships, and community

partnerships cannot exist with mutual respect, dignity, and dialogue involving all members of a community. We believe police departments must take the first step in establishing a respectful and collaborative relationship with their communities.

Our department will continue to work tirelessly to maintain and improve our relationship with the Lincoln community, and in particular, our communities of color. Fair and impartial policing is the driving principle that guides our decisions on hiring, training, supervising, and holding officers accountable for their actions. It is also the principle that guides our decisions involving policing strategies and use of control tactics.

The Lincoln Police Department is committed to serving every member of our community. We will strive to ensure that dignity and respect define every interaction between our police officers and our community

members, even during incidents involving use of control and arrest.