Lincoln Police responding to report of robbery at Stockwell Pharmacy

Lincoln Police are responding to a report of a robbery at Stockwell Pharmacy in Lincoln.

The call came in Thursday around 9:30 a.m. at the pharmacy located near 27th and Stockwell, which is just north of Highway 2.

A Police perimeter is being established around the area, and traffic along 27th Street south of the Lincoln Country Club may be restricted.

Ten police cars are on scene and a K-9 unit is searching west of the store. Police are interviewing witnesses.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.