Lincoln Police responds to robbery near 31st and Randolph; shoes and phone taken

Lincoln Police responded to a robbery near the 700 Block of South 31st Street Sunday Morning. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m.

According to officials, a 20-year-old male went to the area to sell a pair of $60 shoes, which they had advertised on Snapchat. The "interested buyer" turned out to be three males in their late teens to early twenties.

One of the males approached the victim, punched them in the face, and took their iPhone and shoes. The three males then drove away in a blue car.

This incident is still under investigation.