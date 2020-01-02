Lincoln Police searching for robbery suspect

Lincoln Police are searching for a robbery suspect out by the airport area this morning.

It happened just after midnight at Fat Dog's near NW 12th & W Adams. LPD says the suspect enter the business and demanded cash from the clerk. He then made off with the clerk's cellphone and an undisclosed amount of money.

Capt. Ben Kopsa says no weapon was displayed or implied during the incident. A K-9 track was attempted, but didn't yield any results.

The suspect is described a male wearing a mask and a black-hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 402-441-6000.